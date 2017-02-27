Another round of storms and snow for West Michigan

West Michigan – A strong storm system will bring another round of crazy weather to the area. Several periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday. Colder air and snow will move in on Wednesday with some accumulations likely.

Our RPM Model shows the storm over Northern Lake Michigan by Tuesday evening with showers and thunderstorms moving through West Michigan. We might see a few strong to severe thunderstorms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The colder air has swept into West Michigan by Wednesday afternoon with rain changing to snow. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s early, and fall into the upper 30s by evening.

Snowfall amounts are quite variable depending on the different computer models. Snowfall should be heavier well north of Grand Rapids by Wednesday evening. Most areas will see under an inch south, to around 1-2 inches north.