Blood drives scheduled during LaughFest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Laughter is said to be the best medicine. Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and LaughFest are partnering with Michigan Blood and Blue Care Network to host blood drives during the funny festival.

Grand Rapids Donor Center will host a blood drive Monday, February 27: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. It’s located at 1036 Fuller NE, in Grand Rapids.

Grandville Donor Center at Grandville United Methodist Church, located at 3140 Wilson Avenue SE. It takes place Thursday, March 2: Noon – 7 p.m.

Lowell Area Donor Site at King Memorial Youth Center, located at 225 S. Hudson Street. That’s set for Monday, March 13: 2 – 7 p.m.

Anyone who attempts to donate will get a LaughFest T-shirt and High Five Button. They also have the chance to win tickets to some shows.

Blue Care Network will donate $10 towards LaughFest’s High Five campaign, which supports the free emotional healthcare, cancer, and grief support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids