February goes out with a rumble

Posted 9:11 AM, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 09:12AM, February 27, 2017

WEST MICHIGAN - It's no secret that it's been incredibly warm for the month of February, so it shouldn't surprise us that we're expecting thunderstorms on the last day of the month.

rpm-1-9

Another warm front and disturbance off to our southwest will be the catalyst for our rain producing storms the next 36 hours.

rpm-2-11

Expect the total opposite of what we experience Monday morning for Tuesday's commute.  It will be rainy and warm just about the entire time you're likely to commute Tuesday.

rpm-3-2

While it looks like these thunderstorms will hold off for your commute home, it's later in the evening that we're likely to see a line of showers and thunderstorms develop.

spc-severe-dma-2

While a severe storm wouldn't be out of the question, I would just expect a good soaking thunderstorm for most.  As you can see, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has areas much further south highlighted for a better chance at severe weather.

rpm-4-1

Of course, cold air will follow behind this storm on Wednesday.  The fi

