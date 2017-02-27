February goes out with a rumble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN - It's no secret that it's been incredibly warm for the month of February, so it shouldn't surprise us that we're expecting thunderstorms on the last day of the month.

Another warm front and disturbance off to our southwest will be the catalyst for our rain producing storms the next 36 hours.

Expect the total opposite of what we experience Monday morning for Tuesday's commute. It will be rainy and warm just about the entire time you're likely to commute Tuesday.

While it looks like these thunderstorms will hold off for your commute home, it's later in the evening that we're likely to see a line of showers and thunderstorms develop.

While a severe storm wouldn't be out of the question, I would just expect a good soaking thunderstorm for most. As you can see, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has areas much further south highlighted for a better chance at severe weather.

Of course, cold air will follow behind this storm on Wednesday. The fi