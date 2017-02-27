Hackett Girls Win Districts

Posted 11:14 PM, February 27, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Christian girls hosted Hackett in the district tournament on Monday. After a close start, Hackett came away with the 44-33 win and will face Gobles on Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s