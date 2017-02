Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Spring sports are around the corner. But with the recent streak of unseasonable temperatures, many people are already taking advantage of the outdoors.

Kristi Hanson from Wege Institute for Mind, Body and Spirit at Mercy Health explains how to keep your body in top condition and how sports massages can keep sore muscles at bay.

To schedule an appointment, call 616.685.6923 or book online.