Judge sides with transgender students over bathroom access

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that three transgender students at a Pennsylvania high school can use bathrooms that correspond to their stated gender identities while their lawsuit challenging the school district’s policy continues.

The judge said Monday in issuing a preliminary injunction that the students are reasonably likely to win the case on equal protection grounds.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak says the Pine-Richland School District hasn’t demonstrated its policy advances an important governmental interest, nor is there evidence that personal privacy is being threatened.

Last week, the Trump administration ended federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.