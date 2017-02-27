Lowell/Caledonia Hockey Wins 7-2 in Regionals

Posted 11:10 PM, February 27, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Lowell/Caledonia boy's hockey team took on the Kalamazoo United at Wings West on Monday night in regionals. Lowell came away with the win, 7-2.

