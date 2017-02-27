Michigan man dies after being struck, run over by bulldozer

Posted 6:28 AM, February 27, 2017, by

CHESANING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 70-year-old man doing maintenance or repair work to his bulldozer died after it shifted gears and ran him over.

The Saginaw News reports the man died in his shed Sunday evening in Saginaw County’s Chesaning Township. After striking him, the bulldozer continued moving for about 300 yards into a field.

Sheriff’s Lt. Miguel Gomez says it isn’t clear how the bulldozer shifted gears, and nobody was driving it.

 

1 Comment