Organize and accessorize your desk with these crafty ideas

Sick of your desk looking unorganized and looking like a wreck? Here's a few easy and inexpensive ideas on how to keep your desk looking clean and crafty!

Pin Board

Make your to-do list at least seem attractive with this simple pin board. All you need is cardboard, fabric, and string.

Cut the cardboard into the desired shape, hot glue the fabric down, and attach the string so it can hang right above your desk.

Faux Plant Pens

Never worry about peopled walking away with your pens with these faux succulent pens. Place the fake succulent or flowers on the end of the pen, and then wrap the pen with floral tape. Put them in a cute pot on your desk, and you'll have a stylish and functional pen holder.

Pen Organizer

Make your own desk organizer for just a fraction of what you can buy them for at Staples or Office Max. Just grab some old cans and shot glasses along with spray paint. Paint all the glasses then glue them all together on a board, then you have a high-end office supply organizer.