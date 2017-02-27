Organize and accessorize your desk with these crafty ideas

Posted 12:38 PM, February 27, 2017, by

Sick of your desk looking unorganized and looking like a wreck? Here's a few easy and inexpensive ideas on how to keep your desk looking clean and crafty!

Pin Board

diy-pin-board

Make your to-do list at least seem attractive with this simple pin board. All you need is cardboard, fabric, and string.

Cut the cardboard into the desired shape, hot glue the fabric down, and attach the string so it can hang right above your desk.

Faux Plant Pens

Never worry about peopled walking away with your pens with these faux succulent pens. Place the fake succulent or flowers on the end of the pen, and then wrap the pen with floral tape. Put them in a cute pot on your desk, and you'll have a stylish and functional pen holder.

Pen Organizer

82cd9b19855aa34fe450cce9889c73d9

Make your own desk organizer for just a fraction of what you can buy them for at Staples or Office Max. Just grab some old cans and shot glasses along with spray paint. Paint all the glasses then glue them all together on a board, then you have a high-end office supply organizer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s