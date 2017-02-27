Police: Two people shot in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Police say they are looking for a suspect after 2 men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Neland and Prince in Grand Rapids. One of the victims ran to a home in the 1000 block of Franklin and the other ran to the 1000 block of Prince for help.

Both 22-year-old male victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was reportedly shot in the midsection and the other was shot in the leg.

Police say they're looking for a gray mid sized vehicle, possibly a Chevy Impala.