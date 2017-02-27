Rosemont Nursery brings virtual reality to the Home and Garden Show

Posted 1:07 PM, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:06PM, February 27, 2017

Is the cold Michigan weather making you think about Spring? Wait no more, because dozens of nurseries and stores are bringing Spring to Grand Rapids at the Home and Garden Show.

Bruce DeWit, owner of Rosemont Nursery, stopped by to show off what they'll have on display at the Home and Garden Show, including a virtual reality machine!

The Home and Garden Show is happening at DeVos Place from March 2-5. Tickets cost $4 for kids ages 6-14, and $10.75 for adults.

For more information on vendors and events, click here.

