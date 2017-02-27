× Suspect in Muskegon Heights basketball game shooting pleads no contest

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of opening fire after a basketball game at Muskegon Heights High School last year plead no contest to all charges.

Clarence McCaleb, 22, was charged three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearms in the case. He was accused of shooting three people Feb. 9 after a basketball game.

Detectives say McCaleb told them he ran into a group of people and went to his car to get a gun. He told police that when he tried to leave, the group of people ran at him and he fired shots into the crowd.

McCaleb was eventually shot by a Muskegon County Sheriff’s deputy.

He will spend at least two years behind bars. He’s scheduled to be sentenced April 4.