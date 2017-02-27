Veterans opening ‘Silver Star Cafe’ in downtown Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Two veterans are preparing to open a new restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids.

Nate Paltier and Nate Nowak, owners of The Silver Star Cafe, both served in Iraq. While serving together, they learned they had a few interests in common.

"The idea mostly came back in the Army," Nowak said. "We'd email each other all the time and talk about this passion of ours we had of opening a restaurant."

They're using their culinary knowledge to cook up meals with a military theme.

"I was fortunate enough to be in a kitchen in the military, where they made all of their food from scratch," Paltier said.

They're hoping the military theme will be a green zone for those who've served.

"Cater to veterans and make it a comfortable place for them to come visit and sit down and reminisce."

The menu features things like Special Ops Soup, Bronze Star Breakfast and Silver Star Wraps. The restaurant is opening Wednesday and is located at 250 Monroe Avenue at Calder Plaza.