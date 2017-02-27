Victim identified in fatal 28th Street crash

Posted 1:02 PM, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:09PM, February 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified Kenneth Allen DeWinter, 29, as the man struck by at least one vehicle and killed Sunday night.

GoFundMe

Kenneth Allen DeWinter

It happened at 10:10 p.m. along 28th Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues in Grand Rapids. Police believe DeWinter ricocheted off the vehicle after being struck and landed in the road. A second vehicle may have hit him before driving off in the westbound lanes of 28th Street.

DeWinter was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.

1 Comment