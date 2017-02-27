Victim identified in fatal 28th Street crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified Kenneth Allen DeWinter, 29, as the man struck by at least one vehicle and killed Sunday night.
It happened at 10:10 p.m. along 28th Street between Jefferson and Madison Avenues in Grand Rapids. Police believe DeWinter ricocheted off the vehicle after being struck and landed in the road. A second vehicle may have hit him before driving off in the westbound lanes of 28th Street.
DeWinter was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.
1 Comment
Old Bob
What ever happen to life insurance to pay for funeral expenses.