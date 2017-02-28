× Dave & Buster’s reviewing dress policy after incident with American Legion Riders

KENTWOOD, Mich– Dave & Buster’s is planning on reviewing its dress code, following an incident at its restaurant in Kentwood over the weekend.

Victor Murdock and Adrienne Brown told FOX 17 they met up there with some friends on Saturday to play games and have drinks, when they were approached by the manager.

“At first it was my beanie, so I agreed to take it off, but that wasn’t good enough for the manager,” said Murdock. “As I turned to go to the bathroom to take off my beanie, the manager was standing there and placed his hand on my chest and told me I wasn’t allowed in there. We all asked why and he said it was because the jackets were gang related.”

Murdock and Brown are officers of the American Legion Riders Post 179 out of Grandville, an organization with many members who are veterans. The couple says their motorcycle vests don’t display violent images, but rather, patriotic ones like a flag and eagle.

On Monday, April Spearman, who is the Vice President of Marketing for Dave & Buster’s told FOX 17 while they’re grateful to all active military members and veterans, they couldn’t allow the couple to wear their motorcycle jackets for consistency reasons.

However, on Tuesday, Spearman issued another statement, saying Murdock has raised important concerns regarding their dress policy and the company hopes to review it.

FOX 17 reached out to Murdock who says he’s been in contact with Dave & Buster’s and will be meeting the company on Friday to further discuss the dress code.

Tuesday’s full statement from Dave & Busters:

Dave & Buster’s is extremely grateful to all of our active military members

and veterans, and we are honored to have them as valued guests. We have

apologized to Mr. Murdock for his experience this past weekend. Mr. Murdock

has raised important concerns regarding our policies. We recognize the need

to educate our team members about the American Legion, and have reached out

to the local American Legion Post 179, and the national organization for

guidance. In addition, we will review our approach to our dress code. We

remain fully committed to our military and will work with the American

Legion and Mr. Murdock on ways we can support their mission and their

community.

April Spearman, Vice President of Marketing

Dave & Buster’s

Monday’s full statement from Dave & Buster’s:

We are extremely grateful to all of our active military members and

veterans and are honored to have them as valued guests in any of our

locations. Our dress code, which prohibits evidence of gang affiliation, is in

place to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy themselves in a fun

and safe environment. Though we understand that the American Legion

promotes a positive mission, for consistency reasons we cannot allow

motorcycle jackets displaying patches or rockers. Our policies are in

no way meant to be disrespectful and we apologize for any frustration

this may have caused.

In addition, please know that this group was not asked to leave, but

to simply turn their jackets inside out. Again, we apologize for any

misunderstanding.

April Spearman, Vice President of Marketing

Dave & Buster’s