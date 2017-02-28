Divers repair leak that allowed sewage flow into Grand River

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) – Western Michigan officials say an estimated 2 million gallons of sewage flowed into the Grand River before a hole in an underwater pipe was repaired by divers.

Grand Haven/Spring Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent Dave Krohn says the leak was capped Tuesday morning, two days after the leak first was discovered by a member of the public and four days after it’s believed to have begun.

Krohn says it’s not clear yet what caused the 2-inch hole to form in an iron pipe that carries wastewater from Spring Lake and Ferrysburg to the wastewater treatment plant in Grand Haven.

Ottawa County health officials issued an advisory Monday urging people to avoid contact with the Grand River until the sewer system was fixed and tested.