Grand Rapids Christian Tops Godwin Heights in Battle of the Titans

WYOMING, Mich -- Grand Rapids Christian beat Godwin Heights 72-58 Tuesday night in front of a capacity crowd at Godwin Heights High School.  Xavier Tillman scored 14 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked 8 shots.  James Beck and Duane Washington each scored 20 points for the Eagles who close out the regular season at Kalamazoo Central (17-2) Thursday night.

