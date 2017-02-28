Grand Rapids Christian Tops Godwin Heights in Battle of the Titans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Grand Rapids Christian beat Godwin Heights 72-58 Tuesday night in front of a capacity crowd at Godwin Heights High School. Xavier Tillman scored 14 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked 8 shots. James Beck and Duane Washington each scored 20 points for the Eagles who close out the regular season at Kalamazoo Central (17-2) Thursday night.