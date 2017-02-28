Holland DPS investigating break-ins on south side

HOLLAND, Mich. – Investigators are looking for help in solving several burglaries that have happened over the last two weeks in Holland.

The Holland Department of Public Safety says they have had officers called to over five break-ins on the south side of Holland since February 12. They believe the break-ins may be related.

The thefts have taken place in the 600 and 700 block of Michigan Avenue, the 800 block of Lincoln, the 600 block of Hastings and the 200 block of E. 39th Street.

No suspect information is available at this time. Residents should call 911 is they see suspicious activity around businesses that are closed.

Anyone with information should call Holland DPS at 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.