Lakeshore Sewing provides fun and creative environment to master sewing

Posted 12:43 PM, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 12:42PM, February 28, 2017

Whether its hopping behind a sewing machine to do simple stitches, whip out elaborate quilts, or just want to learn, there's something for all sewers at Lakeshore Sewing.

Lakeshore Sewing helps aspiring creators to discover the joys of sewing, embroidery, and the textile arts. With classes to teach people the basics and more advanced techniques with a wide variety of machines, Lakeshore Sewing aims to build a fun, creative environment to master a new hobby.

For the experts, they have West Michigan's largest selection of sewing and embroidery supplies, kits, and sewing machines, as well as repair services for personal sewing machines.

Lakeshore Sewing has three locations in Wyoming, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon. For more information on locations, hours, and classes, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s