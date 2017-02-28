Lakeshore Sewing provides fun and creative environment to master sewing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether its hopping behind a sewing machine to do simple stitches, whip out elaborate quilts, or just want to learn, there's something for all sewers at Lakeshore Sewing.

Lakeshore Sewing helps aspiring creators to discover the joys of sewing, embroidery, and the textile arts. With classes to teach people the basics and more advanced techniques with a wide variety of machines, Lakeshore Sewing aims to build a fun, creative environment to master a new hobby.

For the experts, they have West Michigan's largest selection of sewing and embroidery supplies, kits, and sewing machines, as well as repair services for personal sewing machines.

Lakeshore Sewing has three locations in Wyoming, Grand Rapids, and Muskegon. For more information on locations, hours, and classes, click here.