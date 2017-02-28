Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Calories don’t count on Fat Tuesday, and it’s a good thing too because offices will be flooded with paczkis.

But have you ever had a paczki-wrapped Detroit Coney?

American Coney Island in downtown Detroit is serving the Coney Paczki. It’s a traditional Detroit Coney dog, mustard, chili, and chopped onions, but wrapped with the sweet, deep-fried Polish pastry instead of a regular hot dog bun.

2. West Michigan bakeries have been up before dawn, cranking out the Fat Tuesday treats.

Marge’s Donut Den on 28th Street in Wyoming opened at 4 a.m. They expect to sell more than 25,000 of the traditional Polish pastries, which are offered in 12 different flavors.

If you can’t make it in for Fat Tuesday, Marge’s Donut Den will be selling paczki all week long.

3. After a number of delays and setback, it’s now official that an Embassy Suites will be setting up shop in downtown Grand Rapids.

Back in 2007 there were plans, but those fell through when the recession hit.

The hotel will be located in the North Monroe District. The new hotel will be the first Embassy Suites in Grand Rapids, as well as the first one to have all upscale rooms.

Suburban Inns and Pioneer Construction are hoping to open the Hotel up in 2019.

4. Two war veterans are teaming up to open a one-of-a-kind restaurant in West Michigan.

Both served in the Iraq War and had a passion for cooking; now they’re the faces behind a new upscale eatery with a “military twist.”

It’s called Silver Star Café. They’re hoping the military theme will be a green zone for those who’ve served, and also a place where civilians can learn about military life.

The Silver Star Café’s grand opening is on Wednesday, and is located at 250 Monroe Avenue at Calder Plaza.

5. Want to win tickets to a Laughfest show? Fox 17 is giving away two tickets to see Iliza on March 17.

For contest rules and your chance to win, click here.