Open house offers info on reconstruction of M-44 Belding Road

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans a major construction project on M-44 Belding Road, and citizens can get information on it at an open house Tuesday.

The public meeting will be at the Cannon Township Center on Belding Road at Myers Lake Avenue on Tuesday, February 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MDOT staff and township officials will be available to answer questions on the nature of the project and schedule.

In general, M-44 Belding Road will be rebuilt between Wolverine Boulevard and Blakely Drive, plus a center turn lane will be added between Blakely Drive and Myers Lake Avenue. Sewer work is included in the plan.