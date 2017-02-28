Open house offers info on reconstruction of M-44 Belding Road

Posted 5:20 AM, February 28, 2017, by
M-44 at Wolverine Blvd. (Google Street View)

M-44 at Wolverine Blvd. (Google Street View)

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans a major construction project on M-44 Belding Road, and citizens can get information on it at an open house Tuesday.

The public meeting will be at the Cannon Township Center on Belding Road at Myers Lake Avenue on Tuesday, February 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MDOT staff and township officials will be available to answer questions on the nature of the project and schedule.

In general, M-44 Belding Road will be rebuilt between Wolverine Boulevard and Blakely Drive, plus a center turn lane will be added between Blakely Drive and Myers Lake Avenue. Sewer work is included in the plan.

m44-belding-rd-mtg

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s