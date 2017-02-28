Paczki calorie comparisons and what it takes to burn them off

Posted 3:42 AM, February 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:33AM, February 28, 2017
fat-tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attempting to count calories on Fat Tuesday may result in a migraine headache, or your Fitbit going on strike. As Americans reach for those delicious paczki, it is worth noting just how many calories they will be consuming — and what it would take to burn through them!

Since there are a variety of recipes, individual paczki can run from 500-1000 calories. This can compare to:

  • 10 packs of fun size chocolate M&Ms (one fun size M&M pack has 73 calories)
  • 3 slices of pepperoni and cheese pizza from Little Caesar’s (one slice has 280 calories)
  • 5 cans (12 ounces) of Coke (one 12 ounce can has 140 calories)
  • 4-5 tacos from Taco Bell (one hard taco has 170 calories)
  • 4 Krispy Kreme original glazed donuts (one donut has 190 calories)

fat-tuesday-facts

If you still want to have your paczki and eat it too, here is some insight on what you would have to do to burn it off.

  • You would have to walk or run 7-10 miles.
  • You would have to do jumping jacks for about 2 hours. (30 minutes of jumping jacks burns 150-200 calories, depending on your body weight.)
  • You would have to do about 7,000 sit-ups. (100 sit-ups burns about 10 calories.)

You would have to do about two hours Zumba. (An hour long Zumba class burns an average of 400 calories.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment