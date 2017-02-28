Problem Solvers: Contractor who called police repays man $2,360 after several months

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A contractor who faced serious accusations called the FOX 17 Problem Solvers to make things right Tuesday morning.

“I’m a man of my word, and I do what I say I’m going to do,” Eric Jones said.

Jones owns EJ Handyman Services in Kalamazoo. On Monday, the interaction between Jones and the FOX 17 Problem Solvers played out differently than Tuesday’s exchange.

Jones called the police on FOX 17 as we tried getting answers for a Kentwood couple who paid him a $2,360 deposit to remodel their cottage last fall. The payment was made October 1st. They said Jones then fell off the radar, never started the work nor answered calls, emails and texts.

However, Jones called the FOX 17 Problem Solvers the morning after the story aired. Of all places, he and the news crew agreed to meet outside the police department.

“Here’s the check for $2,360,” Jones handed it over for delivery.

When asked if there’s anything he’d do differently, Jones said, “Lesson learned. I need to tighten up my communication skills back with customers a little bit better, a little bit closer, keep more in contact with my customers.”

For Dan Johnson, months of frustration and silence are finally over. The Problem Solvers handed him his check.

“2,360. Perfect,” he said.

“We appreciate everything FOX 17 Problem Solvers did for us. You guys did a great job, couldn’t have done it without you,” Johnson said.

Jones said he had told Johnson that he hurt his wrist and also claims the two agreed on starting the job in March. Johnson said neither of those claims are true. Regardless, the Johnsons got their money and plan to move forward with another contractor.

