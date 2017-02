BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — A tornado warning issued Tuesday by The National Weather Service has expired.

This was a radar-indicated tornado warning for Branch and Hillsdale counties, meaning there were no reports of any circulation.

The warning was issued at 9:58 P.M. and expired at 10:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for St. Joseph County until 10:45 p.m.