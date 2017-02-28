St. Baldrick’s Head Shaving event to raise awareness and money for child cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No parent ever wants to hear that their child has cancer, but there is a way the community can pay it forward and help fund childhood cancer research. Join the fight against child cancer at the annual St. Baldrick's Head Shaving Event.

St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer-powered charity committed to raising money for cancer research, and helping kids and families going through it.

The event will take place at 84th Street Pub and Grille where people can enjoy good food and shave their heads in honor of kids with cancer. Shaving your head isn't required, but it'll be a good idea to bring your wallet since there will also be a silent auction, raffle, and games.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000 to help conquer childhood cancer, with outside fundraising collecting about $47,000 so far.

The 4th Annual St. Baldrick's event will take place on Sunday, March 5 from 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Pat Schrager at pat.schrager@kendallelectric.com or call 616-490-7934.

Follow St. Baldricks Grand Rapids on Facebook for updates on fundraising and other events.