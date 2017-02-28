Tech Tuesday: More 2017 Smartphone Rumors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Last week, we talked with Genius Phone Repair about the future of Samsung and Apple smartphones. Our segment continues with more of what we're expecting to see down the pipe for 2017.

The latest from Google: the Pixel 2. Rumors have it that it'll be waterproof, sporting an all-glass design for wireless charging and a dual-camera sensor. It'll also feature 6 GB of Snapdragon RAM.

Nokia is also poised to jump back into the market in a big way with their new Android phones. They sold out within minutes in China, and should be available stateside any day now.

Also - be on the lookout for foldable smartphones on the horizon. Samsung may be releasing one.

If you have any questions or need your smartphone repaired, you can visit Genius Phone Repair.