Trader Joe’s recalling applesauce

Trader Joe’s is recalling its applesauce after bits of glass were found in some jars.

It affects three specific kinds with a best before date of August 8, 2018.

They are Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, and Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce.

The company says all affected products have been taken off the shelves, but if you’ve bought applesauce in the last few months, throw it out or take it back to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time]