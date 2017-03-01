47 years in prison for father in slaying of 4 kids

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) —  A man who killed his two young children and two stepchildren in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to at least 47 years in prison.

Gregory Green says he’s sorry for killing the four at his Dearborn Heights home last September. But the judge noted that his tone wasn’t conciliatory. Green suggested that he acted because he was upset with his wife, who survived an attack at the same time as the murders.

Two children, ages 5 and 4, died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The stepchildren, ages 19 and 17, were fatally shot.

Faith Green says her husband will “burn in hell for all eternity.”

Judge Dana Hathaway reluctantly stuck to the plea deal. The judge noted that Gregory Green isn’t eligible for parole until he’s 97 years old.

