Dog found with ears and nose cut off gets a new family

DETROIT, Mich– Nearly a month and a half after a dog was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his ears and nose cut off, he’s found a new home.

On Wednesday, The Michigan Humane Society announced that Baron the Rottweiler has been placed with a forever family.

His adoption comes just weeks after he underwent corrective surgery to receive a new nose and fix injuries he sustained to his tail.

The Michigan Humane Society says they’d like to thank everyone who’s emailed, called and donated to Baron’s cause.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person(s) who attacked Baron. Anyone with information in the case can call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401.