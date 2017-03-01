Dog found with ears and nose cut off gets a new family

Posted 2:41 PM, March 1, 2017, by

DETROIT, Mich– Nearly a month and a half after a dog was found wandering the streets of Detroit with his ears and nose cut off, he’s found a new home.

baron-forever-family-2

Baron with his adoptive family

On Wednesday, The Michigan Humane Society announced that Baron the Rottweiler has been placed with a forever family.

His adoption comes just weeks after he underwent corrective surgery to receive a new nose and fix injuries he sustained to his tail.

The Michigan Humane Society says they’d like to thank everyone who’s emailed, called and donated to Baron’s cause.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person(s) who attacked Baron. Anyone with information in the case can call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment