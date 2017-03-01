5 South Haven students charged with sexual assault

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Five students at South Haven High School have been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for alleged sexual acts with a female student at the school, according to the South Haven Police Department.

The department says they learned of the alleged sexual acts last week between six male students and the female student. Police say they interviewed the girl, her parents and each of the male students, who say they are all legal adults.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor issued five felony warrants for third-degree criminal sexual conduct which is defined as statutory rape of a victim ages 13, 14, or 15 years of age. The male students have all turned themselves in and have been arraigned and released on $1,000 bond, according to police.

Police say that all involved are teenagers, but the law defines some of the suspects as adults.

The school released this statement on Facebook:

We would like to inform our school community that last week the South Haven Police Department learned of alleged sexual acts between 6 young men and one minor female who are all students at South Haven High School. SHPD conducted investigations that resulted in the issue of 5 felony warrants for alleged CSC in the 3rd degree.

South Haven Public Schools is concerned for all the students and families involved with this issue. While we will continue to cooperate with SHPD during their investigation and understand the courts will make the final determination on the individuals involved, our main role is to help support our students and families as best we can.