ADA, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central won its 21st straight game with a 58-18 win over rival West Catholic Wednesday in a class B district semifinal at Forest Hills Eastern. The Cougars will play the host Hawks Friday night in the district final.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Beats Rival West Catholic in District Semifinal
-
Teammates Become Rivals on National Signing Day
-
West Catholic downs Hudsonville in hockey
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls clinch a share of OK Blue Title
-
Forest Hills Northern tops Zeeland West in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
GR Christian routes GR Catholic, 66-28
-
-
Kalamazoo Hackett beats Muskegon CC in 1st Annual Catholic Invitational
-
GR Catholic Central Girl’s Basketball wins 46-37
-
Forest Hills Eastern beats Martin in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
High School Basketball Roundup Tuesday December 6th
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Beats Allendale 37-36
-
-
West Catholic falls to Lansing Catholic in 1st annual Catholic Invitational
-
Grand Rapids Catholic beats Coopersville to claim outright OK Blue Title
-
Allendale hands Grand Rapids Catholic Central first league loss