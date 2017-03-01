Grand Rapids Catholic Central Beats Rival West Catholic in District Semifinal

Posted 11:53 PM, March 1, 2017, by

ADA, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central won its 21st straight game with a 58-18 win over rival West Catholic Wednesday in a class B district semifinal at Forest Hills Eastern.  The Cougars will play the host Hawks Friday night in the district final.

