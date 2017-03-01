J Schwanke judging and creating floral arrangements at Home and Garden Show

Posted 1:21 PM, March 1, 2017, by

J Schwanke, a professional florist and designer, will be making an appearance at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show.

Schwanke is a member of the American Academy of Floriculture, the American Institute of Floral Designers, and truly knows just about everything and anything when it comes to flowers.

He will be hosting the uBloom Flower Power Challenge, where local celebrities will try to build the best floral arrangement at the Home and Garden Show.

Home and Garden Show will take place from March 2-5 at the DeVos Place.

Tickets cost $4 for kids ages 6-14, and $10.75 for adults.

For more information on vendors and events, click here.

