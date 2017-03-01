Keith Urban, Frankie Ballard, & more at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel just released their entire Calendar of events and activities for Spring Break. Everything starts on March 24 and runs through April 8. The theme this year is "Once Upon a Spring Break," and there will be special appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and more. There will also be incredible drawings and giveaways like a tablet and gaming system.

Big news about another outdoor concert that is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino, Keith Urban with special guest Frankie Ballard are taking the stage on July 20. This will be Keith Urban's only concert in Michigan this year, so buy your tickets when they go on sale on Saturday, March 4.

America with special guest Christopher Cross will be in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, April 15. The band is best known for their songs "A Horse with No Name" and "You Can Do Magic." Tickets start at $27 and are now on sale.

On April 29 Maze and Grankie Beverly are taking the stage! This group is known as an American soul band, and established themselves in San Francisco in the late 1970s. Some of their songs include "Before I Let You Go" and "I Wanna Thank You."

Finally for the big Cinco De Mayo Celebration, Ramon Ayala and Ruben Ramos will be in town on May 6. Ramon is a well known Mexican musician, composer, and songwriter. He's recorded over 100 albums for which he has received four Grammy awards.

Ruben is an American Tejano music performer, beginning his music career in the late 1960s. Ruben's fame has grown throughout the years as he formed his own distinct sound of music. Tickets are currently on sale for both performances.

Family Fun Packages run Sunday through Thursday at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The package includes an overnight stay in a standard room, $40 dining credit and water park passes, all starting at $169.

If you're traveling for work, don't forget about the corporate traveler rates, where single occupancy rooms start at $89 per night, and include breakfast in their restaurant.

As always, you can get 15 percent off from rack room rates with Gizi's Early Bird Special. Just make sure you book this special 30 days in advance to receive the offer.

For more details on these events or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.