Lowell veterinarian charged with practicing after his license was revoked

Posted 4:04 PM, March 1, 2017

LANSING, Mich. – A veterinarian who once practiced veterinary medicine in West Michigan has been charged with practicing with a suspended license in Huron County.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the three felony counts against Bruce Langlois, 57, Wednesday. Langlois is charged with Unauthorized Practice of Veterinary Medicine for allegedly practicing after his license was revoked in the fall of 2015 until the summer of 2016.

Langlois is the owner of the Animal Hospital of Lowell and operates the mobile clinic, the Spay and Neuter Express.  His license was revoked in November 2015 after being suspended numerous times and he continued to practice.

In June of 2015, Langlois told FOX 17 that the AG’s office was singling out his office.

 

