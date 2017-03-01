Man enters plea deal in strangulation death of 10-month-old

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who says he strangled his fiancé’s 10-month-old daughter until the child stopped crying has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder.

Michael Lask told a Saginaw County judge on Monday that he strangled 10-month-old Ciana Leigh McCliggott with knowledge that his actions could injure her.

The Saginaw News reports that as part of the plea agreement the 29-year-old will get a minimum sentence not to exceed 22 years and six months in prison. The maximum possible penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison with the chance of parole.

Lask will get treatment while in prison.

McCliggott was strangled in March 2016 at a motel in Saginaw County’s Thomas Township. Lask says he was temporarily living with his fiancé and several children at the motel.