Police: 30 storage units broken into in Holland overnight

HOLLAND, Mich. – Holland officers are investigating a burglary at a storage facility overnight.

Officers were called to the facility in the 1200 block of Central Avenue at about 1:30am Wednesday. They found about 30 units had been either damaged or broken into. While they investigated, two black male suspects jumped a fence and fled from the scene. Police brought in a K-9 unit, but were unable to track the suspects.

Anyone with information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at http://www.mosotips.com.