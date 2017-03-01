Police release audio of threat made to Lakeview schools

Posted 10:56 AM, March 1, 2017, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police have released audio of the telephone call of a bomb threat to Lakeview Public Schools last month.

The bomb threat was called in just after midnight on February 2 and discovered by staff at about 7:00am.  The entire district closed for the day.

The six-second recording, which we have looped, was released by Battle Creek Police in hopes that someone would recognize the voice.  The voice says, “Hello, you have a bomb threat in your school tomorrow.” You can play the audio below.

Anyone with information should call police at 269-966-3322. Police say that they determined who owned the phone that made the call, but believe someone else used it to make the call.  They say they have two persons-of-interest in mind, one of whom is a student in the district.

 

 

