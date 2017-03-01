Public gets more time for comment on Nestle water pumping

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are giving the public more time to comment on Nestle Ice Mountain’s request to boost the volume of groundwater it pumps for bottling at its plant in Stanwood.

The comment period was to expire Friday. MLive.com reports, however, that the state Department of Environmental Quality wants more information from Nestle to develop a draft permit.

The DEQ plans a public hearing on the draft but hasn’t scheduled one.

The company is applying to increase its withdrawal rate from 150 gallons per minute to 400 gallons per minute from a groundwater well in Osceola County.

Ice Mountain natural resources manager Arlene Anderson-Vincent says the company will comply with the DEQ’s request. But she says Nestle already has provided much of the data being sought.