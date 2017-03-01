Reeths-Puffer Avenges Regular Season Loss in District Win over Grand Haven

Posted 11:59 PM, March 1, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Reeths-Puffer beat Grand Haven 45-25 Wednesday night in a class a district semifinal at home.  The Rockets lost to the Buccaneers back on January 3rd.  Reeths-Puffer will play Mona Shores at home Friday night in the district final.

