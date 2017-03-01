MUSKEGON, Mich -- Reeths-Puffer beat Grand Haven 45-25 Wednesday night in a class a district semifinal at home. The Rockets lost to the Buccaneers back on January 3rd. Reeths-Puffer will play Mona Shores at home Friday night in the district final.
Reeths-Puffer Avenges Regular Season Loss in District Win over Grand Haven
