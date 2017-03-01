× Reward in killings of 2 Indiana teenage girls now at $100K

DELPHI, Ind. — Authorities say the reward in the killings of two northern Indiana teenage girls is now $100,000.

State Police say donations from the public and businesses had boosted the reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Police also said Monday they’ve received about 8,800 tips in the murders.

The Delphi girls’ bodies were found February 14 in a wooded area near the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, a day after they vanished while hiking.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says investigators remain confident they’ll eventually make an arrest.

Authorities have released two grainy photographs of a man and audio of a male saying “down the hill.” That evidence came from German’s cellphone.