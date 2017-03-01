GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Rockford hockey team beat Reeths-Puffer Wednesday night 8-5 at Griff's Ice House. The Rams advance to the division 1 regional final Saturday at Ferris State against either Traverse City St. Francis or Traverse City West.
Rockford Beats Reeths-Puffer, Advances to Regional Final
-
Muskegon beats Reeths-Puffer, creates 3-way tie in the OK Black
-
Reeths-Puffer girls beat Mona Shores to take top spot in OK Black
-
Reeths-Puffer Girls win 61-33 over Oakridge
-
Allendale tops Allegan to claim regional title
-
Mona Shores Boys Honor Long-Time Official Mike Robillard in Win Over Reeths-Puffer
-
-
Grandville Hockey beats Reeths-Puffer 5-2
-
Jordan Walker continues to spark to Sailors to victory
-
Godwin Heights Advances in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament
-
Rockford Girls Beat Hudsonville for the Second Time This Season
-
Jordan Walker leads Mona Shores past Rockford
-
-
Carson City wrestling falls by a point to 3-time defending state champ
-
Reeths-Puffer Grad Getting it Done for the Drive
-
Rockford wins 64-53 over Lowell in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament