Rockford Beats Reeths-Puffer, Advances to Regional Final

Posted 11:49 PM, March 1, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Rockford hockey team beat Reeths-Puffer Wednesday night 8-5 at Griff's Ice House. The Rams advance to the division 1 regional final Saturday at Ferris State against either Traverse City St. Francis or Traverse City West.

