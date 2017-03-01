Van Andel Educational Institute provides students with hands-on experience in the sciences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Typically the first thought that comes to mind when the Van Andel Institute is mentioned is biomedical research. However it's also a unique place in Grand RApids where students, teachers, and the community can learn more about science though camps and other educational programs.

Director Terra Tarango, and instructional specialist Lisa Neeb stopped by the Morning Mix to talk about the Van Andel Education Institute, and how they educate kids about science through hands-on experience.

The Education Institute works to advance and promote science education among students who want to pursue careers in science-related fields. Through the Van Andel Research Institute's expertise in curriculum and instruction, they provide many programs like summer camps, educational seminars, going out into the field performing experiments and research to allow students to expand their experiences in science.

The Van Andel Education Institute is located at 216 North Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

For more information on their educational programs and camps, visit vaei.org or call (616)-234-5528.