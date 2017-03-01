Warmest February on record

WEST MICHIGAN- This should come as no surprise to a lot of you, but this February was the warmest one we’ve ever had in Grand Rapids since they started keeping records in the 1890s!

One of the things that contributed to this the most was the fact that we didn’t see any incredibly cold nights to keep our average a little bit lower. As you’ll notice from the graphic above, our coldest night was 4 degrees during the early portion of the month. We had only two days in the single digits, and only 5 morning lows in the teens.

Compare this to February of 2015 and you’ll see the massive difference. Sure, we’d expect a few warm days mixed in during February, but not without several cold mornings and a little bit of snow mixed in as well.

We beat our old record set back in 1998 by 0.2 degrees! It will be hard to compare that year to this one if you’re looking ahead to see if we’ll see an abnormally warm summer. That year was an El Niño year, and this pattern is not. This summer, we’ll deal with an entirely different animal, so time will only tell.