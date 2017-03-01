× Will cutting the cord from cable really save you money? Subscribing to separate apps on streaming devices could add up to more than cable: Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Kevin Rahe
We get about 29 channels from 9 local stations with our roof-mounted antenna. We also have Netflix and the Sling package that includes Fox Sports Detroit. Those run us about $35 a month total. I miss the Smithsonian and Science channels that I used to get on DirecTV, but I’m saving about $70 a month over what I was paying for that. Plus with the Rokus we use for Netflix and Sling we also get EWTN and PBS channels, each of which have a lot of great on-demand content free.
rory
Roku offers the Smithsonian app. I love it! They also offer Linktv, which I sorely missed when I ditched DISH 2 years ago.
I’m happy being an Amazon Prime member, where I can take advantage of their complete TV and movie library. They also have a Roku app which makes connecting easy.
Had a conflict with Netflix, ditched them. Also ditched Slingtv, all they had news wise, (live) was CNN fake news.
Check your Roku featured apps and download your Smithsonian, and enjoy! If you like Smithsonian, try Linktv also.