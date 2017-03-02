× ArtPrize announces record fundraising year; 500k visitors in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ArtPrize organizers say that last year’s competition brought in more that 500,000 visitors and corporate sponsorships now account for 50% of their total budget.

The 19-day event returns to Grand Rapids on September 20. Venue registration for the 9th edition of ArtPrize begins next week on March 6.

The organization has been moving toward being a financially sustainable event. The corporate sponsorships now cover the $500,000 in prizes awarded each year and $300,000 in grants, according to organizers.

“Our charge has been to turn ArtPrize into a financially independent nonprofit organization,” said Christian Gaines, ArtPrize Executive Director in a press release. “Corporate sponsorship has been the best way forward to accomplish this.”

The organization says that ArtPrize drew visitors from every U.S. state and 47 countries last year. They say the visitors created about $28.6 million of net new economic impact to the area.