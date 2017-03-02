Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney on Ice presents "Dare to Dream," and opening night is tonight! However with all that traveling, the skaters need to find a way to eat healthy.

Lisa, one of the skaters in the show, taught Leigh Ann and Todd how to make Cinderella's Pumpkin Carriage Smoothie.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Pumpkin Puree

1/2 cup Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt

1/2 cup Vanilla Almond Milk

1/4 Teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

1/4 Teaspoon Honey (optional)

Directions: Put all ingredients in a blender and mix. The recipe should make two 8 ounce smoothies.

Disney on Ice runs through March 5 at Van Andel Arena. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.