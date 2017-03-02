Live – President Trump at U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford

Cinderella’s Pumpkin Carriage Smoothie

Disney on Ice presents "Dare to Dream," and opening night is tonight! However with all that traveling, the skaters need to find a way to eat healthy.

Lisa, one of the skaters in the show, taught Leigh Ann and Todd how to make Cinderella's Pumpkin Carriage Smoothie.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Pumpkin Puree
  • 1/2 cup Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 1/2 cup Vanilla Almond Milk
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon Honey (optional)

Directions: Put all ingredients in a blender and mix. The recipe should make two 8 ounce smoothies.

Disney on Ice runs through March 5 at Van Andel Arena. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

