Docs: Woman accused in murder of husband tried to make it look like a suicide

CLIMAX, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County woman is facing charges of killing her husband and trying to make it look like a suicide by shooting herself.

According to probable cause documents, Janel Boer, 43, called 911 on February 14 saying she had found her husband, Greg, dead in the basement with a gunshot wound to the head, at their home on 36th Street in Climax. She was calling from the garage with a gunshot wound to her arm. She told police that her husband had shot her and then killed himself.

Detectives allege that evidence shows that she shot him and then shot herself in the arm to cover it up.

Boer was arraigned on open murder and felony firearms charges Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have more details when they become available.