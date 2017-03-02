Dowagiac police: man kept captive in drug house over weekend

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police in Dowagiac arrested somebody who they say threatened a man with a shotgun and kept him man captive over the weekend.

Officers say a 22-year-old man from Lawrence was held against his will at a home in Dowagiac. He told police that he met the suspect at the home Friday, Feb 24. The two had a disagreement over some missing money, which is when the suspect threatened the man with a knife and shotgun.

Police say the victim was forced to stay at the home and wasn’t allowed to leave for the weekend. He was reported assaulted several times, suffering several injuries.

Eventually, he was allowed to leave but was threatened with more violence if he didn’t return with money for the suspect.

Thursday, police found the suspect driving in Dowagiac. He was arrested. They searched his home and found evidence – including the shotgun – connected to the weekend’s incident. They also found marijuana and powder cocaine prepared to be sold.

The suspect is a 24-year-old resident of Dowagiac. He’s likely going to be arraigned Friday afternoon on several charges, including unlawful confinement, two counts of felonious assault, extortion, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug house, two counts of felony firearms, and armed robbery.