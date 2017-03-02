SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS, BUS CHANGES

Expert offers suggestions on dealing with problem coyotes

Posted 9:01 AM, March 2, 2017, by
LOS ANGELES, CA - (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Having problems with coyotes? The resourceful species is turning up increasingly in urban neighborhoods as well as its traditional countryside habitat.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has advice for people who aren’t used to dealing with the wily predators.

Wildlife technician Hanna Schauer says it’s important to remove access to food sources such as trash bins, bird feeders and pet foods. Fencing off gardens and fruit trees can help.

Yelling, clapping and chasing the animals can help them retain their natural fear of humans.

If those steps don’t work, you can hire a specially permitted nuisance control company.

Where hunting or trapping are allowed, coyotes may be taken all year on private property by the owner or designee when they’re doing damage or appear to about to start.

