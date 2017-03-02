Get ready for the Nintendo Switch

TECH REPORT - Nintendo hopes to recapture at least some of the magic it created when it introduced the Wii.  This week they’ll launch a new system called Switch and what makes it unique is that you can play it at home and on the road.

Nintendo said it underestimated the popularity of the last console it launched, the Classic and they don’t expect the same supply issues with Switch. It goes on sale Friday.

The Nintendo Switch is two devices in one - one to play on your TV and the other to use on the go. You can play the same games and pick up where you left off.

